Braves select Cole Phillips with the 57th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft

With the 57th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected RHP Cole Phillips out of Boerne High School in Texas. While Phillips did blow out his elbow this spring, this is a high ceiling arm if he comes back healthy and this pick could look like a steal down the line.

Quick Bio

DOB: 05/26/2003

Height: 6’4

Weight: 200 lbs

Bats/Throws: R/R

Rankings

Baseball America: 80

MLB Pipeline: 62

ESPN: 66

Texas 2022 RHP Cole Phillips (@Cole_Phillips_) up to 101 mph in his start today. One of the top pitching prospects in America. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/MXGhMY8dHE — Future Stars Series Southwest (@fss_southwest) March 11, 2022

Introducing Cole Phillips

If you love power pitchers, Cole Phillips is your guy. He gets great extension on his fastball that was hitting the upper 90’s and some folks think that he could hit triple digits down the line. He also throws a power slider in the mid-80’s that has nice late break and gets swings and misses although his command of it, so far, is inconsistent. Finally, he has a changeup that is at least average now, but he hasn’t thrown it much in high school. If he hadn’t blown out his elbow, he was likely going to get drafted in at least the bottom of the first round. By all accounts, he has really strong makeup and the talent is a great value in the second although he may cost some money.

First Reaction

The Braves have shocked everyone here by going with a bunch of high school right handed pitchers, but they arguably couldn’t have found a more talented arm than Phillips here. This is player to add to the stable that along with fellow Texas prep arm AJ Smith-Shawver gives the Braves some serious high end potential at the lower minor leagues. This is the upside play many have been waiting for, and while we won’t get to see him this season we’ll have an exciting name to look for next summer.