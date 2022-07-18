2022 MLB Home Run Derby: Start time, bracket, more

Ronald Acuña Jr. is among eight participants that will take part in the 2022 T-Mobile Home run Derby. The event will take place on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium and will be broadcast live by ESPN starting at 8 p.m. ET. The rest of the field consists of Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso, Corey Seager, Juan Soto, Jose Ramirez, Julio Rodriguez and Albert Pujols.

Acuña will match up against two-time winner Alonso in the first round. The winner will advance to face the winner of the Corey Seager/Julio Rodriguez matchup. Seeding was determined by each participant’s home run totals.

Acuña took part in the Derby in 2019 where he was defeated by Alonso. 10 players have competed in Braves history including Dale Murphy (1985), Ozzie Virgil (1987), David Justice (1993), Fred McGriff (1994), Chipper Jones (97-98, 2000), Javy Lopez (1998), Gary Sheffield (2003), Andruw Jones (2005) and Freddie Freeman (2018).

2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Info

Date: Monday, July 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Statcast Broadcast: ESPN2