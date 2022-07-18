How to follow Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft will continue Monday, July 18 at 2 p.m with rounds 3-10. The event will be streamed live on MLB.com with MLB Network providing live drop ins throughout the afternoon.
The Atlanta Braves hold the following picks on Day 2:
No. 96
No. 125
No. 155
No. 185
No. 215
No. 245
No. 275
No. 305
We will be tracking every pick here at Battery Power for the final two days of the draft and will have plenty of analysis on the site and the end of each day. The Road to Atlanta podcast will wrap up each day with a new episode breaking down the day’s events.
2022 MLB Draft Day 2 Coverage
Date: Monday, July 18
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Streaming: MLB.com
Loading comments...