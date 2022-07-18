Braves Minor League Recap: Dylan Dodd throws six scoreless in Double-A debut

While we are in full MLB Draft mode here at Battery Power, the Braves still had some minor league games going on with their affiliates going a combined 1-3. This is going to be another shorter recap and I apologize for that, but these games were largely not great and we were covering the draft until the wee hours of the morning. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 0, Durham Bulls 4

Box Score

Greyson Jenista, RF: 1-3, 2B, .729 OPS

Braden Shewmake, SS: 0-3, .672 OPS

Nolan Kingham, SP: 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 3.83 ERA

Gwinnett was dominated from start to finish as they fell to Durham by the score of 4-0. Nolan Kingham gave up a two-run homer early, but was otherwise fine in his three innings of work. Connor Johnstone was far less fine out of the bullpen. Nothing really to talk about on offense as the Stripers managed just two hits all game, one of which was a double off the bat of Greyson Jenista. Braden Shewmake’s struggles continued as he went 0-3.

Mississippi Braves 4, Rocket City Trash Pandas 3

Box Score

Hendrik Clementina, C: 3-4, 2 RBI, R, .718 OPS

Justin Dean CF: 2-4, 2B, .735 OPS

Dylan Dodd, SP: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Dylan Dodd had an excellent Double-A debut and while the bullpen nearly collapsed in the eighth inning, Mississippi hung on for a 4-3 win. A new level, but the same old Dodd as he was lights out over six scoreless innings. He has given up three total earned runs over his last four starts (24.1 innings) while striking out 29 batters. Justin Maese had a rough outing as he was charged with three earned runs and was only able to record a single out. Hendrik Clementina had himself a night with three hits and a pair of runs driven in. Andrew Moritz and Justin Dean also had multi-hit games for Mississippi for those keeping track at home.

Rome Braves 4, Bowling Green Hot Rods 8

Box Score

Javier Valdes, C: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, .852 OPS

Bryson Horne, 1B: 1-4, 2B, R, .762 OPS

Landon Leach, SP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 5.40 ERA

Landon Leach (with an assist from a bad defensive play) had a start to forget and Rome was unable to overcome the early deficit as they fell 8-4 to Bowling Green. After a Cal Conley error and a pop out to start the second inning, the next four hitters Leach faced went hit by pitch, walk, hit by pitch, grand slam. Sometimes it just is not your night. Javier Valdes did hit a two-run home run for Rome, his eighth of the season. Unfortunately, Rome also missed out on a lot of scoring chances as they went 2-9 with RISP on Sunday.

Augusta GreenJackets 0, Fredericksburg Nationals 4

Box Score

Geraldo Quintero, 3B: 2-3, 2B, BB, .807 OPS

Kadon Morton, CF: 2-3, 2B, .705 OPS

Rainiery Rodriguez, SP: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1.93 ERA

Another tough one as Augusta got shut out by Fredericksburg by the final score of 4-0. Rainiery Rodriguez got the start for Augusta and was largely effective, although he only threw three innings and 47 pitches. Not sure what the story is there, but we will look into it. Augusta only had five hits all evening and four of them came from two batters in Geraldo Quintero and Kadon Morton. Pretty tough to score runs when the only two guys doing anything don’t exactly bat that close to one another.