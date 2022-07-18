Road to Atlanta Podcast: 2022 Braves Draft Day One Recap

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta podcast, the premier source for information about the Atlanta Braves minor league system. Today we’re coming your way to recap the first day of action for the 2022 MLB Draft. Today we’re going to be hosted by our normal hosts Eric Cole and Garrett Spain, while also being joined by our draft expert Matt Powers.

The Atlanta Braves selected four pitchers in the 2022 MLB Draft. First round pick Owen Murphy, comp round pick JR Ritchie, and second round pick Cole Phillips were high school right handed options, while comp round B pick Blake Burkhalter was a fantastic closer at Auburn. The crew discusses their thoughts on each player, their thoughts on the draft as a whole, and how the draft could shape up on day two. The Braves surprised us with their reliance on prep arms this draft, and impressed us with their comp round and second round picks. We’ll be coming in after day two and day three as well, so check back in for those episodes.

