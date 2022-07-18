Braves News: 2022 MLB Draft kicks off, Strider struggles in last start of first half, more

It was an action packed Sunday on and off the field for the Braves.

On the field, Spencer Strider and the Braves once again struggled in a day game series finale, losing 7-3 to the Nationals.

Off the field, the Braves added four new pitchers to the organization in the 2022 MLB Draft in which Atlanta went a different route than in years past.

Despite the loss to the Nationals on Sunday, the Braves stayed three games behind the Mets in the NL East as the first half of the 2022 came to a close. Atlanta’s 56 wins is the highest win total for the Braves in a first half of a season since 2003. While the production of the starting staff and bullpen have been great, the Braves also set a franchise high with 147 first half home runs, their highest total since 1901.

It has certainly been a fun first half of the season, and will only get better over the next few days.

Braves News

Here are the first looks at the Braves first four 2022 MLB draft picks: Owen Murphy, JR Ritchie, Cole Phillips, and Blake Burkhalter. While the Braves early round focus on pitching is no surprise, their early commitment to pitching from the prep ranks is a different approach than in recent years.

Matt Olson remained productive and ended the first half on a good note despite the 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

Instant reaction to the first day of the Braves 2022 draft led to some highly interesting takes from the Road to Atlanta crew during their first day recap.

While Monday will bring Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby will take place Monday night as well.

MLB News