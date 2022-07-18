T-Mobile Home Run Derby open thread

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium and will get underway at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN and there will be a special Statcast, broadcast on ESPN2.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will represent the Atlanta Braves in the event and will match up against two-time winner Pete Alonso in the first round. Acuña took part in the event back in 2019, but was defeated by Alonso in the second round. Other first round matchups feature Kyle Schwarber vs. Albert Pujols, Juan Soto vs. Jose Ramirez and Corey Seager vs. Julio Rodriguez.