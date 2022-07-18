Braves select Drake Baldwin with their 3rd round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft

With their third round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected C Drake Baldwin out of Missouri State. After going with arms with their first four picks, the Braves went to the college ranks in the third round for their first bat of the draft.

Quick Bio

DOB: 03/28/2001

Height: 6’1

Weight: 210 lbs

Bats/Throws: L/R

Rankings

Baseball America: 143

MLB Pipeline: 137

ESPN: 123

This Drake Baldwin kid is such a special player.



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/QrTyCE0j4j — MSU Baseball (@MSUBearBaseball) June 5, 2022

Introducing Drake Baldwin

Drake Baldwin is a bat first catcher from the college side who is a type of player the Braves like - a former two sport star, with hockey being his other sport played. Baldwin has a chance to be an at least average hitter and average power, but the defense is going to be what needs more work for him in pro ball. Not that the defense is bad, just that it will need some refinement, though he should have a real chance to stick at catcher.

First Reaction

The Braves wanted a catcher and got one here. Baldwin should hit and has a good chance to stick behind the plate. He’s a solid player all around as the only tool you can’t say has a chance to be average is a well below average grade on his run tool, but that’s fine behind the plate. Baldwin gives the Braves arguably their top catching prospect in the system now that William Contreras is graduated and Shea Langeliers is gone.