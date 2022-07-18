Braves select David McCabe with their 4th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft

With their fourth round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected third baseman David McCabe out of Charlotte University. McCabe is the second consecutive college hitter the Braves have taken to start out day two.

Quick Bio

DOB: 03/25/2000

Height: 6’4

Weight: 230 lbs

Bats/Throws: B/R

Rankings

Baseball America: 315

MLB Pipeline: NR

ESPN: 228

David McCabe, easy power. HR distance on this, but crosswind blew it just foul. pic.twitter.com/VM0NCrVSi2 — Spencer Morris (@ProspectSpencer) April 2, 2022

Introducing David McCabe

The Braves went out and took a bigger bat with real power out of Charlotte in the fourth round. McCabe hit .386/.513/.784 with more walks than strikeouts this season to show you the type of bat he has been at the college level. There is plenty of power in his bat and it’s not hard to give him an easy plus power tool in game with a potential for a plus hit tool. He’s also on the older end for a player in the draft, so he may come at some savings.

First Reaction

McCabe adds another power bat to the lower end of the system. In a system deeply lacking in hitting prospects, he represents a player with an interesting ceiling. His raw power is among the best in the system and although his defensive home is unclear, the Braves announcing him as third baseman indicates they will give him a shot to stick at the hot corner.