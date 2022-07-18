Braves select Ignacio Alvarez Jr. with their 5th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft

With their fifth round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected 3B Ignacio Alvarez out of Riverside City College JUCO. The Braves went under the radar with their fifth round pick as they grabbed another bat with this one being a power-hitting third baseman coming from the JUCO ranks

Quick Bio

DOB: 04/11/2003

Height: 6’0

Weight: 200 lbs

Bats/Throws: R/R

Rankings

Baseball America: NR

MLB Pipeline: NR

ESPN: NR

Introducing Ignacio Alvarez

Ignacio Alvarez came out of high school last year and went to JUCO, having a huge year that got him onto the Braves radar. He’s a bit of an under the radar type of player to most, but he hit .370 with 5 homers and stole 9 bases in the 48 games played. He had a good showing and was named MVP of the All Star game in the Sunset Baseball League, a college summer league, which increased his draft profile.

First Reaction

Alvarez came out of no where to rise late in the process and is a guy the Braves saw something in that they had to grab. He’s not a player I would say I’m overly familiar with beyond knowing his name, but the team believes in the young bat with some athleticism enough to take a chance early.