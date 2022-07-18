Braves select Seth Keller with their 6th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft

With their sixth round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected RHP Seth Keller out of Hanover HS in Virginia. The Braves went with an undersized pitcher with very promising stuff who emerged fairly later in high school and has a commitment to Old Dominion.

Quick Bio

DOB: 05/26/2004

Height: 5’10

Weight: 180 lbs

Bats/Throws: R/R

Rankings

Baseball America: 266

MLB Pipeline: NR

ESPN: 156

Seth Keller (VA ‘22) has a highly projectable arm with a tremendous sinking fastball topping 91 and sitting 89-90 mph going 3.1 with 4 Ks!!#CoastalWWBA pic.twitter.com/HbHnKt80Su — PG Coastal Scouting (@PG_Coastal) October 3, 2021

Introducing Seth Keller

Seth Keller is a later riser in the draft process as he was actually a reliever for most of his career, but once he got a chance to start he more than just opened a few eyes with his stuff. Keller is up to 95 MPH with a very promising split-changeup (1100-1200 rpm) and a high spin breaking ball. The biggest knock on him is the size, as he is just 5’10 and 185 pounds. This is a profile somewhat similar to 2019 draftee Tyler Owens, though with a worse fastball and better off speed stuff.

First Reaction

Keller is intriguing because you can really see the potential with his three pitch mix and the fact he is a fairly low-mileage arm that the Braves can really try to mold into what they want. He’s got velocity, spin, and a changeup, and his stuff could also play out of the pen if his delivery required a move down the line.