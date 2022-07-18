 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves selected Adam Maier with their 7th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft

The Braves waited until round seven to pick up their first college starter

By Matt Powers
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 25 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament - Arizona v Oregon Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With their seventh round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected RHP Adam Maier out of Oregon. Maier is a talented arm with a big slider and some resume of success in the PAC 12.

Quick Bio

DOB: 11/26/2001

Height: 6’0 Weight: 203 lbs

Bats/Throws: R/R

Rankings

Baseball America: 154

MLB Pipeline: NR

Introducing Adam Maier

The thing about Adam Maier that stands out if his plus slider, though he’s got the potential for a plus curve as well. The fastball is more of an average offering, but he’s also fairly raw by college standards. He started out coming from Canada as a two way guy, then transferred into Oregon where he saw his stuff tick up as he gained more experience on the mound. Maier may have gone higher but he’s another one of the injured arms in this class, which pushed him down and made him available late on Day 2 of the draft.

First Reaction

Maier is another swing at upside. The Braves are getting a guy who still has room to grow as an arm coming from Canada with very limited time as a full time pitcher, and an even shorter time at a top program before the injury shut him down. The Braves are clearly betting on the stuff of a guy they like, which is also another bet on the player development system.

