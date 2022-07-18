2022 MLB Draft: Braves Day 2 Recap

The Atlanta Braves just finished Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft and added eight more players to the farm system with a selection in each round from rounds 3-10. Here is a general rundown of what the Braves took with each of these picks, and each of the guys drafted in rounds three through seven have already had a piece on them to give you even more information.

Round 3: Drake Baldwin, C, Missouri State

Baldwin is a bat first catcher who should be able to hit for a decent average and power but will need to keep refining his defense to stick behind the plate as he moves up the ladder. He represents the Braves wanting and then taking a catcher for the system.

Round 4: David McCabe, 3B/1B, Charlotte

McCabe is the big bat in the draft, and may actually come at a bit of a deal as an older player. He has a plus hit tool and plus power as well as some defensive versatility. The bat is going to be very fun to watch in the system, and he could put up big numbers in the minors on his way up.

Round 5: Ignacio Alvarez, 3B: Riverside CC (CA)

Alvarez is a helium guy from JUCO that moved up after a strong college summer league, including winning MVP of the league’s All Star game. Alvarez has some power and hitting ability with athleticism and a very promising glove. The Braves saw something they liked and they went and grabbed Alvarez.

Round 6: Seth Keller, RHP, Hanover HS (VA)

Keller is another later riser, who only got his chance to start later in his high school career after being more of a reliever and two way guy early on. He’s undersized but has a very promising three pitch mix to work with, and would also be an asset out of the pen should starting not work out.

Round 7: Adam Maier, RHP, Oregon

Maier is a guy who slid due to injury, but as a transfer into Oregon originally from Canada with two strong breaking balls there is a lot to work with for an arm that is considered raw compared to most college arms.

Round 8: Jason Franks, RHP, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Franks is a money saving type of pick as an older reliever only type of prospect. He emerged this year after battling command early in his career, but he can reach the mid-90s with his fastball.

Round 9: Cory Acton, 2B, Georgia

Acton started his college career at Florida but transferred into UGA and had some success. He is another money saving type of pick, as he is more about the sum of all parts and playing hard than a toolsy prospect. He’s basically the type of player the Braves like to fill the organization with and hope him playing hard can translate into a little more.

Round 10: Andrew Keck, C, Southeast Missouri State

Keck is another catcher the Braves added on Day 2. He had a breakout this year, especially with the power and already had very good athleticism for the catcher position. He also offers a little versatility as he has seen some time in the outfield.

Overall it was just a solid all around Day 2 for the Braves. They added some intriguing arms and some bats, including filling in spots they thought they needed like catcher. This was an excellent way to continue the draft after the haul they had on Day 1.