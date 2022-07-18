2022 Home Run Derby: Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodriguez in the finals

It has been a tumultuous week for Nationals slugger Juan Soto, but he put all of that aside Monday night to win the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. Soto dispatched Jose Ramirez in the first round, defeated Albert Pujols in the second and then beat Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez in the finals. Despite the loss, Rodriguez was just as big of a story putting together two rounds with 30+ home runs. Coming into this year’s derby, there had only been four players to hit 30 home runs in a round.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit 19 home runs in the first round, including a 117 mph, 472 foot home run onto the left field pavilion at Dodger Stadium.

However, that wasn’t enough as he was defeated by defending champion Pete Alonso.

Albert Pujols pulled off the upset of the night defeating top seeded Kyle Schwarber in the first round. Pujols hit 15 more homers in the second round, but was defeated by Soto.

Round 1 results

Julio Rodriguez (32) def Corey Seager (24)

Pete Alonso (20) def Ronald Acuña Jr. (19)

Juan Soto (18) def Jose Ramirez (17)

Albert Pujols (20)* def Kyle Schwarber (19) *Swing off

Very cool scene as all the All-Stars on the field congratulate Albert Pujols after his first round. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/LAG4LYJlVW — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 19, 2022

Round 2

Julio Rodriguez (31) def Pete Alonso (23)

Juan Soto (16) def Albert Pujols (15)

Entering tonight, there had been four 30-homer rounds in #HRDerby history (Vlad Jr., Joc, Alonso and Soto). Julio Rodriguez has two of them tonight. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 19, 2022

Finals