How to follow Day 3 of the 2022 MLB Draft

Day 3 of the 2022 MLB Draft will get underway Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. ET with rounds 11-20. The event will be streamed live on MLB.com with MLB Network providing live drop ins throughout the afternoon.

The Atlanta Braves hold the following picks on Day 3:

No. 335

No. 365

No. 395

No. 425

No. 455

No. 485

No. 515

No. 545

No. 575

No. 605

We will be tracking every pick here at Battery Power for the final day of the draft and will have plenty of analysis on the site and the end of each day. The Road to Atlanta podcast will wrap up each day with a new episode breaking down the day’s events.

2022 MLB Draft Day 2 Coverage

Date: Tuesday, July 19

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: MLB.com