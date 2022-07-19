How to follow Day 3 of the 2022 MLB Draft

Day 3 of the 2022 MLB Draft will get underway Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. ET with rounds 11-20. The event will be streamed live on MLB.com with MLB Network providing live drop ins throughout the afternoon.
The Atlanta Braves hold the following picks on Day 3:
No. 335
No. 365
No. 395
No. 425
No. 455
No. 485
No. 515
No. 545
No. 575
No. 605
We will be tracking every pick here at Battery Power for the final day of the draft and will have plenty of analysis on the site and the end of each day. The Road to Atlanta podcast will wrap up each day with a new episode breaking down the day’s events.
2022 MLB Draft Day 2 Coverage
Date: Tuesday, July 19
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Streaming: MLB.com
Loading comments...