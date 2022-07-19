2022 MLB All-Star Game: Start time, TV info

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Dodger Stadium Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen nationally on Fox.

The game will be the 21st straight MLB All-Star Game to be broadcasted by Fox and will be the network’s 23rd overall. Joe Davis takes over in the broadcast booth for Joe Buck, who departed the network earlier this year to join the Monday Night Football broadcast for ESPN. Former Braves pitcher John Smoltz will return and provide color commentary for the game.

The Atlanta Braves will be well represented in the game. Brian Snitker and his coaching staff will guide the National League team. Ronald Acuña Jr. led the National League in fan voting and will be joined in the starting lineup by William Contreras who replaces the injured Bryce Harper as the DH. Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud, Austin Riley and Max Fried were named to the team as reserves. Riley was an injury replacement for Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. Fried will be inactive for the game after pitching seven innings Saturday in Washington and was replaced by Brewers reliever Devin Williams.

MLB All-Star Game 2022

Date: Tuesday, July 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox