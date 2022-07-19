Braves News: Acuna Jr. struggles in HR Derby, Atlanta adds more arms in MLB Draft, more

Facing Two-Time defending champion Pete Alonso was already a tough obstacle to overcome.

Not getting pitches consistently where he needed them to be did not help.

However, Ronald Acuna Jr. still had a few tape-measure shots he decided to deliver.

Acuna Jr. hit 19 home runs in the first round of the 2022 Home Run Derby. While that total was not terrible compared to the rounds of others this year, Acuna Jr. never seemed truly able to be at his best. Three years ago, Acuna Jr. opened some eyes with how much he was going to the opposite field in Cleveland during the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby. This time, it seemed Acuna Jr. was focused on trying to pull the ball more. However, the pitches were not placed consistently where they needed to be, and Acuna Jr. was not able to find the true “groove” that separates contenders from pretenders in these events.

Now with two Home Run Derbies under his belt and only 24 years of age, Acuna Jr. likely will be in a few more long ball contests over the next decade or so. While he has now lost to Alonso twice, Acuna Jr. is by far the most productive Brave in the history of the contest and has shown the ability to put on a show. Perhaps Acuna Jr. will provide another long ball tonight as he starts for the National League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Even more important than tomorrow night is Acuna Jr. returning to his normal form in the second half of the season.

