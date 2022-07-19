2022 MLB All-Star Game open thread

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium and will get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on FOX. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker will manage the National League squad. Astros manager Dusty Baker will guide the American League.

Clayton Kershaw will make his first career All-Star Game start Monday night and will be the second Dodgers starter to start the game in the last three seasons. The rest of the National League lineup will look like this:

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF Mookie Betts CF Manny Machado 3B Paul Goldschmidt 1B Trea Turner SS Willson Contreras C William Contreras DH Joc Pederson LF Jeff McNeil 2B

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan will make his first career All-Star Game start for the American League. Dusty Baker’s lineup will look like this: