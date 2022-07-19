2022 MLB Draft: Braves Day 3 Recap

The 2022 MLB Draft is done and here is a look at the 10 guys that the Atlanta Braves added on Day 3. It’s mostly a college list with two prep outfielders and a list that I think 8-9 guys from will sign, with only one feeling like a longshot although the Braves seem to think they have at least a shot of signing all of them

I’d consider Day 3 to have been solid, especially when you factor in that the Braves clearly weren’t playing with a lot of money after spending most of it on the first two days of this draft. One note, after the conclusion of the draft, the Braves’ Dana Brown said that the goal, at the moment, is to sign all 22 picks the Braves made.

Dana Brown says the goal is to sign all 22 Draft Picks — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) July 19, 2022

11. Ian Mejia, RHP, New Mexico St

The Braves took a guy who may be known to most fans as the guy who threw 124 pitches in the NCAA Tournament against Oregon State and held his own against a strong lineup. Mejia was actually a fairly bigger name out of high school, got drafted by the Mets, went to Arizona, and ended up at NMSU. He had a very strong year this year - especially considering how hitter friendly that park is, and has some stuff. He’s up to 97 MPH and has a plus slider that will get him swings and misses at the next level. It’s a solid arm.

12. Justin Janas, 1B, Illinois

Justin Janas is all about work ethic and a plus hit tool. This kid re-made his body to become a quality hitter and had great success, leading the Big Ten in hitting. He feels like a 1B-only guy and doesn’t have a ton of power, but the hit tool is worth taking a shot.

13. Cedric De Grandpre, RHP, Chipola JUCO (FL)

Cedric De Grandpre is an interesting JUCO arm originally from Canada. He had a strong season, then really looked good at the MLB Draft League this summer. He’s got some upside and could keep moving up the ladder as a sinker/slider type of pitcher who also has a decent fastball that can get up into the mid-90s.

14. Landon Harper, RHP, Southern Miss

Landon Harper is a reliever-only guy for Southern Miss that had a breakout season this year. He’s up to 96 MPH and has a solid slider, giving him some similarities with De Grandpre - though Harper is a pure reliever.

15. William Silva, RHP, Miami Dade CC

William Silva is another right handed reliever the Braves took, and he won his league’s Reliever of the Year with a strong season. He’s a guy who is a little under the radar and not a guy I was overly familiar with.

16. EJ Exposito, 2B/SS, Long Island University

EJ Exposito was drafted as a shortstop, but is probably going to end up playing second base as a pro. He broke out this year, especially with the power and plays a quality second base. He is another guy that improved his stock at the MLB Draft League.

17. Kevin Kilpatrick, OF, Central Florida CC

Kevin Kilpatrick is originally a Georgia native, and this JUCO outfielder has an interesting power and speed combination to go with good makeup. Kilpatrick has also shown some feel for hitting with the wood bats in summer leagues the past few seasons.

18. Noah Williams, OF, Redondo Union HS (CA)

Noah Williams is a bit raw, but he’s a player who had a strong season playing in the competitive SoCal environment. He’s considered raw, but has plenty of upside to make him a guy to watch. He could be signable as he does not have a college commitment at this time.

19. Christian Jackson, OF, Dutchtown HS (GA)

Another local outfielder for the Braves, though Christian Jackson may be a tough sign away from Georgia State. Jackson is another kid who has some upside and would be a fine addition if he signs.

20. Keshawn Ogans, SS, Cal

Keshawn Ogans is the third MLB Draft League player selected by the Braves on Day 3, and another guy who had a strong season before helping himself there. He’s a solid player who doesn’t really stand out with any particular tool, but could play himself up the ladder.