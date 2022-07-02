This Day in Braves History: Warren Spahn and Juan Marichal lock up in a pitcher’s duel

Braves Franchise History

1963 - Warren Spahn and Juan Marichal lock up in a pitching duel where both hurl 15 scoreless innings before Willie Mays homers in the 16th to give the Giants a 1-0 win.

1969 - Reds pitcher Gerry Arrigo ties an NL record by hitting three Braves in the second inning of a 9-4 Atlanta win. Reds pitchers hit two more Braves batters setting a post 19th century record with five hit batters in one game.

1989 - The Braves trade outfielder Dion James to the Indians in exchange for outfielder Oddibe McDowell. In a separate deal, Atlanta trades Zane Smith to Montreal for Kevin Dean, Nate Micheny and Sergio Valdez. The team also moves Dale Murphy back to right field.

2000 - Mets fan Gregory Sweeney is arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he throws a ball back on the field which John Rocker had tossed into the stands. Sweeney will be exonerated by Queens District Attorney Richard Brown who concludes he had no criminal intent and was doing nothing more than following a baseball tradition of returning an unsolicited and unwanted souvenir.

MLB History

1909 - The White Sox steal 12 bases in a 12-3 win over St. Louis. Three of the steals are of home which is a modern major league record.

1911 - Ty Cobb has three hits extending his hitting streak to 40 straight games in a 14-6 win over Cleveland.

1931 - Babe Ruth homers to help the Yankees to a 12-1 win over Detroit. Ruth extends his consecutive games streak with an RBI to 11 and has drove in 18 during that stretch.

1941 - In front of over 52,000 at Yankee Stadium, Joe DiMaggio breaks Wee Willie Keeler’s major league record hitting streak of 45 with a three-run home run against the Red Sox.

1956 - NBC pays $16.25 million for the television and radio rights to the All-Star Game and the World Series.

1985 - Joe Niekro records his 200th career victory. He and his brother Phil join Jim and Gaylord Perry as the only brothers to win at least 200 games each.

1987 - Glenn Davis ends Steve Bedrosian’s record streak of 13 consecutive saves with a three-run home run in the ninth to give Houston a 7-6 win over the Phillies.

1989 - Robin Yount records his 2,500th hit in a win over the Yankees. Yount is the fifth youngest player to reach that feat behind Ty Cobb, Rogers Hornsby, Hank Aaron and Mel Ott.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.