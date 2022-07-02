Braves News: Max Fried on Dansby Swanson’s success, June recap, and more

The Atlanta Braves began the month of July on a high note as they defeated the Cincinnati Reds 9-1 on Friday night. Max Fried earned his eighth win after tossing seven innings of one-run ball.

Offensively, Dansby Swanson continued his hot streak and collected three RBI via a three-run home run in the seventh inning.

After going 4-for-5, Swanson was a triple shy of the cycle. His batting average now sits at .300.

“He’s as solid as they come,” Max Fried said following Swanson’s Friday night performance. “He plays great defense everyday and puts together competitive at-bats.”

“He’s someone that we’ve really relied on,” Fried later said. “He’s been a big part of this team for a while, so it’s just nice that he’s getting recognition.”

Dansby Swanson and the Braves continue the series this afternoon at 4:10 ET. Spencer Strider is on the bump as the Reds hand the ball to righty Tyler Mahle.

Braves News:

The Braves were red-hot throughout the month of June, going 21-6 and gaining some ground in the East.

After acquiring Silvino Bracho from the Red Sox, the Braves optioned RHP Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett.

With two weeks before the MLB Draft, Baseball America projects that the Braves land RHP Cade Horton of Oklahoma. MLB Pipeline projects that the Braves draft RHP Gabriel Hughes out of Gonzaga.

Braves June recap, All-Star voting, and more in Battery Power TV.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Dodgers could have Mookie Betts back as soon as next week after missing the last two with a fractured rib cage. Skipper Dave Roberts said Betts may make his return at second base to keep his throws shorter for the time being.

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer will be activated from the IL on Tuesday when the team takes on the Cincinnati Reds. It will be Scherzer’s first appearance in nearly seven weeks after he suffered an oblique strain in May.

Everything you should know about Juan Soto extension talks.

The San Francisco Giants placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 15-day IL with right ankle inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 28. Skipper Gabe Kapler says that the club is concerned about the starter’s setback.

Cincinnati Reds reliever Lucas Sims will undergo season-ending back surgery next week. The 28-year-old has been plagued by injury for the majority of the season but is hopeful to be ready for Spring Training.

St. Louis Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty was placed on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury. The righty will be unable to throw for the next two to three weeks.