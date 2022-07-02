Braves reinstate Jay Jackson and option him to Gwinnett, designate Touki Toussaint for assignment

The Atlanta Braves announced a couple of roster moves prior to Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta returned reliever Jay Jackson from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Gwinnett. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta designated right-hander Touki Toussaint for assignment.

The Braves acquired Jay Jackson from the Giants during the offseason. He began the season on the injured list with a lat strain. Jackson made three rehab appearances, two in the FCL and one at Gwinnett. He will continue to work with the Stripers and will be an option if the Braves need another right-handed reliever.

Toussaint’s fall has been swift. He began the season in Gwinnett’s rotation but struggled. He allowed five runs and failed to make it out of the second inning in a start on May 29. He didn’t make another appearance until June 18 when he came out of the bullpen. Toussaint made four relief appearances total and has allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. In total, he has appeared in 13 games for Gwinnett and had a 6.26 ERA and a 5.30 FIP in 41 2/3 innings.