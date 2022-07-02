GameThread, 7/2/2022: Braves @ Reds

Here we go again, with Spencer Strider on the hill. Let’s get right to the Statcast graphic.

The big change from yesterday is that Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the field for this one. That pushes Marcell Ozuna back to DH, and he slots in fifth because Travis d’Arnaud gets the day off. The Braves are 1-1 with this lineup, and 1-2 with this starting nine.

The Reds have a few changes from yesterday, namely Mike Moustakas getting the start at first while Joey Votto will DH. It’ll be a new combination for them, given that Michael Papierski has only started two games for Cincinnati prior this one.

First pitch is at 4:10 pm ET. We’ll see if this lineup can get to Tyler Mahle, something a pretty different arrangement didn’t do on Opening Day.

Are you surprised by Jonathan India’s xwOBA? I know I am!