Adam Duvall leaves game after getting hit by pitch in left hand

The Braves have had to deal with their fair share of injuries this season. Between Ronald Acuna Jr. missing a chunk of games recovering from knee surgeries followed by minor ailments here and there, Ozzie Albies breaking his foot, Luke Jackson having to undergo Tommy John surgery, and Tyler Matzek still rehabbing shoulder inflammation, it has not been easy going so far for the Atlanta professional baseball club of record.

You can go ahead and add Adam Duvall to the list of Braves players who are currently at least dinged up.

Adam Duvall left today's game because he was hit in the left hand by a pitch, the Braves say. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 2, 2022

Duvall was hit by a pitch in his left hand in the second inning of the Braves’ gam Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. He immediately took a look at his hand and it was pretty clear that it both didn’t look great and definitely didn’t feel great. He promptly committed a TOOTBLAN when he thought the Braves had drawn a walk and was subsequently thrown out trotting to second. The bottom of the inning saw Guillermo Heredia take his place in left field.

No word yet on how seriously Duvall’s hand is injured and we will keep you updated once we know more, but having Duvall hurt is pretty much the last thing the Braves need as Duvall had been showing some life at the plate and Atlanta already has enough guys on the shelf.