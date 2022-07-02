Braves among favorites to sign Jacob deGrom if he opts out of deal with Mets, per report

The Braves currently battling the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon and other than the team attempting to chase down the New York Mets in the National League East, most of the chatter surrounding the team has been about the ongoing Freddie Freeman saga as well as some discussion about when/if the Braves are going to bring back Dansby Swanson for 2023 and beyond.

However, a VERY interesting report came out on Saturday regarding arguably the best pitcher on planet Earth (when healthy) and the Atlanta Braves professional baseball club.

There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 2, 2022

Now, there are a lot of “ifs” here, but this is pretty exciting news if you are a Braves fan. Jacob deGrom is scary good when he is healthy, but he is not healthy at the moment and that is important to mention on a couple of fronts. One, it means that he may not be the same guy he was before and two, if he isn’t completely healthy...it might make more financial sense for him to not opt out of his deal with the Mets. However, Buster Olney isn’t typically a guy to just say total nonsense to get attention and deGrom DID say he was planning on opting out. If he is healthy, opts out, and this report is accurate, well, this offseason could get really interesting in a hurry.

The Braves do have some money coming off the books at the end of the season and also have been raking in the cash this season with attendance gates thanks to a bunch of June wins and the post-World Series boom, so it will be interesting to see if the Braves do end up spending big. However, they also have to figure out their shortstop situation after this season and whether or not they try to extend Max Fried and/or Austin Riley. In short, stay tuned...this could get exciting in a hurry.