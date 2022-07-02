Michael Harris named June’s National League Rookie of the Month

Michael Harris has been everything the Braves could have asked for during his first month of the season. In need of some offensive production from the outfield outside of Ronald Acuna Jr. as well as strong defense and a lefty bat, Harris has been a huge boon for Atlanta. During his 122 plate appearances in the big leagues at the tender age of 21, Mike has slashed .316/.344/.513 which adds up to a 135 wRC+ and that was before the completion of Saturday’s game against the Reds. That’ll do, Mike, that’ll do.

The rest of the league has taken notice of Harris’ good work as he was named the National League’s Rookie of the Month for June.

Your National League Rookie of the Month is Michael Harris II.



Pretty good first month in the majors. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 2, 2022

Harris was a pretty easy choice given how well he has performed for the last month, but it was nice to see him get some recognition. The National League Rookie of the Year race is getting spicy, too, with Harris coming into today’s game tied with the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan for the lead amongst rookie position player fWAR and just behind the Braves’ own Spencer Strider for the lead overall amongst rookies. This could be a two horse race to the end of the season, although Harris may end up being the betting favorite given the rate he has been going and the fact that the Braves may choose to limit Strider’s innings down the stretch.