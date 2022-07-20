Braves News: Acuña, Riley collect hits in All-Star Game, Draft recap, and more

The National League was defeated 3-2 in the 2022 Midsummer Classic on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, despite gaining the early lead. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley each collected a hit, accounting for two of the league’s five.

Acuña led off the home half of the first with a double down the left field line and later scored on a Mookie Betts single.

In the eighth, Austin Riley singled to right field and gave the National League its first hit since the first inning. However, it was not enough to give the National League the edge over the American League.

Up next, the Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game set. The series will get underway on Friday, July 22 at Truist Park as the second-place Braves look to gain some ground in the East. The Halos have won just 17 of their 43 away games and are 20.5 games back in the AL West.

Braves News:

The Road to Atlanta Podcast outlines each of the Braves’ picks and recaps the final day of the 2022 draft.

MLB News:

Outfielder Ender Inciarte has elected free agency after recently being designated for assignment by the New York Mets. Five years ago, Inciarte represented the Braves in the All-Star Game. However, the veteran is now having a difficult time reemerging in the big leagues.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with CF Druw Jones, the second overall pick of the 2022 draft class. Jones will receive a bonus of $8.1851M.

After playing parts of eight major league seasons, OF Steven Souza Jr. announced his retirement. The 33-year-old ends his career slashing .229/.318/.411.

After suffering a flexor tendon forearm strain in the 2021 postseason, Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. will begin his rehab assignment on Friday in Corpus Christi. He is set to toss two innings. The Astros are targeting a mid-August return.