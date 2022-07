Yeah, there’s nothing happening.

I’ll pose a question, though:

Let’s say you wanted to come up with a metric for “twerpiness” of a batter. What would you do?

Number or percent of pitches in the “shadow” area fouled off?

Number or percent of pitches in the “shadow” area fouled off, but only with two strikes?

Rate of pitches in the “chase” zone not swung at?

Something else? I’m not really defining “twerp,” I’ll leave that up to you.