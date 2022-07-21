 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits his 700th career home run

By Kris Willis
Hank Aaron Hitting a Home Run

Braves Franchise History

1914 - Dick Rudolph throws a three-hitter to help the Braves to a 6-0 win over the Pirates. Rudolph will end the season with 27 wins.

1953 - The Milwaukee Braves suffer the worst shutout loss in franchise history losing to the Phillies 10-0.

1973 - Hank Aaron becomes the second player in league history with at least 700 home runs when he launches a Ken Brett fastball into the stands in an 8-4 loss to the Phillies.

1992 - The Braves acquire former Cy Young Award winner Mark Davis from the Royals in exchange for Juan Berenguer.

1998 - Kerry Wood outduels Greg Maddux as he strikes out 11 in 7 2/3 innings. It was Maddux’s first loss to his former team, he had been 7-0 against Chicago.

MLB History

1915 - Babe Ruth has four hits, including two doubles and a homer, and scatters five hits on the mound in a 4-2 win by the Red Sox over St. Louis.

1926 - Tris Speaker records his 700th career double in a 6-0 win over the Athletics.

1937 - Rogers Hornsby is fired as manager of the St. Louis Browns and is replaced by Jim Bottomley.

1945 - Les Mueller throws 19 2/3 innings in a 24-inning, 1-1 tie between the Tigers and the Athletics.

1982 - The Reds fire manager John McNamara and replace him with third base coach Russ Nixon.

1995 - The Reds trade Deion Sanders and four minor league players to the Giants for Mark Portugal, Dave Burba and Darren Lewis.

1996 - The Orioles trade Kent Mercker to Cleveland in exchange for DH Eddie Murray.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

