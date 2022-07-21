Braves News: State of the Roster, draft pick signing tracker, more

There wasn’t much to track on Wednesday for Braves fans. The All-Star game and Home Run Derby concluded and now even the All-Star participants get a break. The MLB Draft also concluded on Tuesday and you can read recaps of the draft from our fantastic prospect team here on the site, as well as listen to podcasts about the draft on our Battery Power Podcast network. No Braves picks have been reported to sign yet, although the front office did talk about wanting to sign a number of them in the three days following the draft, so keep an eye out for that with our handy draft pick signing tracker.

Braves News

Kris took a look at the current state of the Braves’ roster at every position as we head into the second half of the season and approach the trade deadline.

Here is that draft pick signing tracker once again, which is really an incredibly useful tool to me every year.

MLB News

If you are a prospect fan in the mood for a ridiculous exercise, here is MLB Pipeline’s way too early 2023 mock draft.

Shohei Ohtani won two ESPYs, which is probably good exposure for the sport.

Arizona DFA’d old friend Dallas Keuchel after only four starts with the organization.