Biggest Braves surprises of 2022, so far

Here we are at the metaphorical mid-way point of the 2022 regular season with the Atlanta Braves sitting 2.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the National League East.

Coming into the season, that seemed like a plausible situation for Atlanta to find itself in given the off-season additions made by both the Mets and the Braves.

I don’t know that anyone could have predicted the path that the two teams would have taken to get to this point in the season, so that whole, “the Mets are running away with the East and the Division race is over before Memorial Day!” narrative was a bit premature.

For the Braves, there have been a few things I’m not sure anyone could have predicted unless you used an AI bot to generate random ideas using Braves players.

Here are a few of the things about this season, so far, that classify as surprising as Atlanta heads into August looking to win their fifth NL East Division title in-a-row.

Dansby Swanson

He’s having a Blauser. What? In the 1990s, Jeff Blauser was a highly-touted shortstop prospect for Braves, who had his two best seasons – both All Star seasons, mind you – as he headed into Free Agency. As for Swanson, he’s leading the Braves in fWAR (4.4) while securing his first All Star selection with a combination of fantastic defense and a terrific .294/.353/.481 slash line. He’s notoriously streaky, so the biggest surprise might be if he can keep up this pace for the rest of the season. If he does he’ll be close to an 8.0 fWAR player and may have made himself and extra $100M in the process.

Michael Harris II

Money Mike. From prospect to starting centerfielder about as quick as his sprint-speed, Michael Harris II has solidified himself – and the team’s outfield defense – in his 48 games for Atlanta since being promoted from AA. As good has he has been, there’s trepidation about his lack of walks, but as the old-timers like to say, look at the back of his baseball card. Granted, we are only talking about a total of 144 games over two seasons at A+ and AA, but he posted an OBP of .362 and .372 respectively. While pitchers at that level aren’t the same as he’s seeing now, his walk rate in the Minors ranged between 8.3- and 9.6-percent, so one would think he may improve upon the 3.8-percent rate he has posted in Atlanta. As long as his defense continues to be above average, he will still be one of the most pleasant surprises even if his offensive output slides down a bit in the second half.

Spencer Strider

Along with Harris II, Spencer Strider’s emergence in the rotation has been one of the most exciting outcomes of the first half. His 37.9 K% has offset a 10.0 BB%, and he hasn’t pitched a lot of innings in the last few seasons, but the Braves seem to have committed to him staying in the rotation, so everyone’s favorite Huckleberry will have an opportunity to build off of the most valuable bullpen-to-rotation transition the Braves have been since Kris Medlen more than a decade ago.

Dylan Lee

This is not a ranking of most surprising to least surprising, but Dylan Lee had an effective first half out of the bullpen after a brief cameo last season. Predicting relief pitcher effectiveness from one season to the next is often futile, but there were signs Lee might be an effective bullpen arm based on his Triple A stats last year. He is likely set for some regression from is 1.50 ERA given his K/9 is below his career average through his years in the high levels of the Minor Leagues - and his strand rate is an unstainable 94.9% - but his FIP is 3.07 and his xFIP is 3.18, so Lee may be crafting himself a role as low- to mid-leverage reliever. Hey, he’s left-handed, and that is always a plus.

Ozzie Albies

He’s only played in 62 games because of injury, and likely won’t be back for another month-or-so, but his struggles at the plate were surprising, even though is wRC+ has only been at, or slightly above, league average three of the last four seasons. His BABIP has been poor the last two seasons and his barrel% and HardHit% were not great, to say the least. On a positive note, a lot of his other metrics are in line with his career numbers – GB/FB percentages, exit velocity, launch angle, etc. – so other than a slightly higher pull-percentage, maybe he’s due for some correction when he returns. That’s especially true if MLB is using the same ball from the last few months versus whatever they were using earlier in the season.

Kyle Wright

Good for him. Wright has had a lot of expectations since the Braves drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2017. He has done a much better job at controlling his walk rate and he’s reduced his HR/9 without sacrificing his strikeout rates. He’s been using his curveball a lot more this season – almost 33-percent of the time, more than twice as much as recent seasons, an almost eliminated his slider. That transition has added a much-needed variance to his pitch velocity. It shows up as his wSL/C is right-around league average while his other pitches have had much better value this season.

Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton’s struggles have been concerning, but his last few seasons have been uneven with his performance being better in the second half of each season going back to his last days in Tampa. The Braves have to hope that trend continues this season but given his age, there’s always a concern that maybe it won’t. While his pitch velocity has been fine, he has struggled with his fastball and has seen a significant increase in his home run rate. His curveball – which was elite last season – has been merely good this season, so hopefully he can figure things out this season. Has he been impacted by the mysterious baseballs this season?

Other Batters

Austin Riley’s bat has proven itself and he appears to be on the path of that Troy Glaus comparison that has been bandied about for the last few years. The big questions for Atlanta may be: a) how long can he stay at third base without being a significant defensive liability; and b) how much would it cost to extend him before next season?

Matt Olson’s first half as a Brave was streaky, but he is close to being back to who he is, based on his past performances. If he can increase his home run rate slightly and not have some of those odd defense miscues that plagued him at times in the first half, he will be just fine.

Ronald Acuna, Jr. has struggled, but coming off a significant knee injury, some of that is to be expected. Maybe the All Star game and home run derby appearance will kick-start him. If he surges down the stretch, then he might find himself back in the MVP conversation, joining Swanson and Riley.

Other Pitchers

Jesse Chavez coming back into the fold earlier this season has been a stabilizer. Yes, he’s old. Yes, he may regress. But he continues to be solid in his role which was a bit surprising given that he started this season in Chicago.

Jackson Stephens wasn’t expected to be with the Braves by almost anyone before the start of Spring Training. While he might not stick on the roster with Kirby Yates slated to come back next month, Stephens played a critical role earlier in the season. Even though his grasp on a role in the second half may be slipping, it is always great to see stories like Stephens, who is having his first extended run in the majors since 2019.

What About You?

Who has stood out to you as being a surprise, positively or negatively?

Are you surprised Marcel Ozuna hasn’t rebounded? Has A.J. Minter’s performance caught your attention? Did you know Collin McHugh was this good, before you saw him on a regular basis? William Contreras, All Star, maybe?

Leave us a comment with who your biggest surprises are for the season, thus far.