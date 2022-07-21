Where the Braves’ pitching staff stands heading into the second half

There have been some ups and downs, but the Atlanta Braves pitching staff has played a huge part in the team’s success this season, and currently leads all MLB teams in fWAR. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some areas that could be shored up as the trade deadline approaches. Below is a top-to-bottom look at the pitching staff as it stands heading into the second half of the season. If you missed our look at the position players, you can find it here.

Starting Rotation

Max Fried - 19 GS, 119.1 IP, 22.9 K%, 4.6 BB%, 2.64 ERA, 2.57 FIP, 3.5 fWAR

Kyle Wright - 18 GS, 110.0 IP, 23.9 K%, 7.6 BB%, 2.95 ERA, 3.35 FIP, 2.1 fWAR

Charlie Morton - 18 GS, 99.0 IP, 27.1 K%, 8.8 BB%, 4.45 ERA, 4.20 FIP, 0.9 fWAR

Ian Anderson - 18 GS, 92.0 IP, 19.5 K%, 11.1 BB%, 4.79 ERA, 4.31 FIP, 0.8 fWAR

Spencer Strider - 21 G, 10 GS, 74.1 IP, 37.9 K%, 10.0 BB%, 3.03 ERA, 2.04 FIP, 2.4 fWAR

Atlanta’s rotation currently ranks fifth in fWAR and Max Fried has been responsible for a lot of that. Fried has once again emerged as the anchor of the pitching staff and earned his first trip to the All-Star Game as a result. Fried’s walk-rate is down to a career-best 4.6 walk rate and that includes an uncharacteristic five-walk performance two starts ago against the Mets. He’s been the model of consistency and has emerged as one of the best starters in the National League. He managed to go the entire first three months of the season without a single below-average peripherals start (i.e., xFIP- above 100), though two of his last three outings have been his worst in that regard.

Probably the biggest surprise of the season for the Braves has been the emergence of Kyle Wright. Wright went into Spring Training hoping to land a spot in the rotation, but has become one of the team’s most reliable starters. Wright has been pounding the strike zone and his current 7.6 percent walk rate is almost half of his previous best mark. It is hard to imagine where the Braves would be right now without Wright figuring things out. One thing to watch will be how Wright carries through the whole season — his stats are still riding a pretty dominant April performance at this point and things have gotten worse and worse for him over time. He has a 128 FIP- and 110 xFIP- in his last five outings after a 69 FIP- and 79 xFIP- in his first 13 starts of the year.

Wright’s emergence has been important given the struggles of Charlie Morton over the first two months of the season. Morton lost the feel for his curveball and simply struggled to put hitters away. He started to turn things around in June where he struck out 45 hitters in just 30 2/3 innings. Morton continued to turn things around in July, but struggled in his final start before the break, allowing five runs in five innings to the Mets. The Braves need Morton to find himself for the stretch run in what figures to be a close race until the end. He hasn’t been as homer-prone as he is this season since 2010.

While Fried, Wright and Morton are cemented for the stretch run, the last two spots of the rotation have question marks. The entire 2022 campaign has been a struggle for Ian Anderson, who has a career-low strikeout rate (19.5 percent) and a career-high walk rate (11.1 percent) — not a good combination. Anderson has allowed a lot of baserunners and has done a decent job of minimizing the damage, but that is a difficult tightrope to walk over a full season. Anderson’s biggest issue has come when facing a lineup multiple times. Through his first 18 starts, Anderson has a 3.29 ERA, 3.58 FIP, and 3.46 xFIP the first time through the order, 2.87/3.30/4.29 the second, and a 12.94/8.42/6.13 staying in for a third time. The Braves can help the situation with Anderson by limiting those third time opportunities.

Atlanta spent the early part of the season searching for an answer for the final spot in the rotation before turning to Spencer Strider. There is no question mark for Strider’s performance, which has been excellent. The question comes as to if and how the Braves might limit his innings over the second half. The team is never going to come out and say there is a hard limit. Brian Snitker said earlier this month that they would monitor how he is feeling on a start-by-start basis. It is possible that they elect to give him an extra day of rest at times down the stretch in hopes of keeping him fresh for a postseason run.

Rotation Depth

Bryce Elder - 4 GS, 19.0 IP, 13.8 K%, 16.1 BB%, 4.74 ERA, 6.28 FIP, -0.2 fWAR

Tucker Davidson - 4 G, 15.1 IP, 13.5 K%, 17.6 BB%, 6.46 ERA, 4.55 FIP, 0.1 fWAR

Huascar Ynoa - 2 GS, 6.2 IP, 21.6 K%, 16.2 BB%, 13.50 ERA, 7.31 FIP, -0.2 fWAR

Kyle Muller - 1 GS, 2.2 IP, 15.8 K%, 31.6 BB%, 23.63 ERA, 7.61 FIP, -0.1 fWAR

The Braves don’t have a shortage of available arms that could fill some innings if needed. However, this is the same group of players that were unable to fill the fifth spot in the rotation before the team turned to Strider. Of these options, Kyle Muller looks like the most appealing as he has turned in a strong performance at Gwinnett upping his strikeout rate while cutting his walks. Ynoa began the season in the Braves rotation and totaled 6 2/3 innings in two starts before his demotion. He’s operated as a starter at Triple-A, but still looks like a candidate to switch to a bullpen role at some point.

Injury Return

Mike Soroka

The X-factor in all of this probably shouldn’t be considered an X-factor at all simply because it is unfair given all that he has been through. The hope was that Mike Soroka might be ready to return sometime in August before he was shut down for a brief period after taking a line drive in the leg. He has resumed throwing but the team hasn’t given any updates on when he might be ready to begin a rehab assignment. There still might be a chance that Soroka contributes something this season, but it doesn’t seem like something that should be counted on at this point.

Bullpen

Coming out of the break, Atlanta’s bullpen ranks first in the majors in fWAR. That is quite an accomplishment considering that 2021 postseason hero Tyler Matzek missed most of May and all of June with a shoulder problem, and Kenley Jansen was sidelined for 15 days due to an irregular heartbeat.

RHP

Kenley Jansen - 35 G, 35.2 IP, 35.0 K%, 5.7 BB%, 3.53 ERA, 2.50 FIP, 1.0 fWAR

Jesse Chavez - 31 G, 40.1 IP, 26.5 K%, 6.5 BB%, 2.90 ERA, 3.06 FIP, 0.6 fWAR

Collin McHugh - 32 G, 40.2 IP, 27.4 K%, 5.5 BB%, 3.10 ERA, 2.74 FIP, 0.9 fWAR

Jackson Stephens - 22 G, 29.2 IP, 23.2 K%, 8.0 BB%, 3.03 ERA, 3.15 FIP, 0.3 fWAR

Jansen has been everything the Braves could have hoped when they signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason, and might actually come close to mathematically justifying his contract, which is not the easiest thing for a high-priced reliever to do. He has a 35 percent strikeout rate and his 2.49 FIP is a full run lower than his 3.53 ERA. If you want to quibble about anything with Jansen, it is that he is allowing a homer per every nine innings.

When the Braves acquired Jesse Chavez from the Cubs in exchange for Sean Newcomb, no one really knew what to expect. After all, Chavez had struggled in three appearances with Chicago allowing four runs over 5 2/3 innings. He has done a little bit of everything since rejoining the Braves, pitching in high leverage spots, long relief and just about any role you can think of. He’s been effective, too, posting a 2.34 ERA and a 2.68 FIP in 34 2/3 innings since the trade.

Collin McHugh went through a bout of COVID and it took him a couple of appearances to round back into shape. However, he has been really good with a 3.10 ERA and a 2.74 FIP in 40 2/3 innings. Like Chavez, he has appeared in a variety of roles and has seemed to excel in multi-inning stints.

Jackson Stephens earned his way on the team and has survived a couple of roster cut downs. Stephens doesn’t have a clearly defined role but has shown the ability to log multiple innings when needed. He’s been effective too with a 3.03 ERA and a 3.14 FIP in 29 2/3 innings.

Given the loss of Luke Jackson before the season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Braves try to add a hard throwing right-handed option to this mix.

LHP

A.J. Minter - 43 G, 39.1 IP, 34.2 K%, 4.6 BB%, 1.83 ERA, 1.56 FIP, 1.5 fWAR

Tyler Matzek - 18 G, 18.2 IP, 18.7 K%, 13.3 BB%, 3.38 ERA, 4.93 FIP, -0.2 fWAR

Will Smith - 38 G, 34.2 IP, 23.8 K%, 12.5 BB%, 3.89 ERA, 4.70 FIP, -0.2 fWAR

Dylan Lee - 18 G, 24.0 IP, 25.3 K%, 2.2 BB%, 1.50 ERA, 3.07 FIP, 0.4 fWAR

On the left-handed side, A.J. Minter is the hero of the bullpen and probably should have been in Los Angeles for the All-Star Game. Matzek is back and has pitched better since returning, but his velocity is down from last season so he is worth monitoring going forward. Dylan Lee has been a surprising contributor as he came up and took advantage of his opportunity and seems to have earned Brian Snitker’s trust. Lee has allowed a total of four runs and has walked two hitters in 24 innings this season.

All of this brings us back to Will Smith. Smith navigated a bunch of ups and downs in 2021, but showed up in a big way during the postseason, which is to say that he showed up and stood around on the mound while the defense recorded outs. He lost the closer job to Jansen before the season began and hasn’t pitched nearly as well as his 3.89 ERA might suggest. His strikeout rate is down from 30.7 percent last season to 23.8 percent, and he has a career-worst 12.5 percent walk-rate. More baserunners and less strikeouts is a bad recipe and it will be interesting to see how the Braves handle him during the second half. He went six days between appearances leading into the break and struggled his last time out, allowing three hits, two walks and three runs while retiring just two hitters against Washington.

Internal Depth

Darren O’Day - 28 G, 21.2 IP, 27.7 K%, 10.6 BB%, 4.15 ERA, 4.04 FIP, 0.1 fWAR

Jesus Cruz - 7 G, 8.2 IP, 15.4 K%, 10.3 BB%, 6.23 ERA, 7.96 FIP, -0.2 fWAR

William Woods - 2 G, 2.0 IP, 25.0 K%, 12.5 BB%, 0.00 ERA, 2.61 FIP, 0.0 fWAR

Darren O’Day went to the Injured List with a calf injury to make room for Jansen’s return. Jesus Cruz allowed one run over his first six appearances before he was forced to wear one in a blowout loss to the Phillies. William Woods logged a couple of scoreless appearances for the Braves, but then suffered an ankle injury at Gwinnett and hasn’t pitched since May 10.

Other options

Kirby Yates

Jay Jackson

Kirby Yates recently began a rehab assignment and is closing in on his return from Tommy John surgery. If Yates is anything close to his former self, he may negate the need for another hard-throwing right-handed reliever.

The Braves acquired Jay Jackson from the Giants this past offseason before a lat strain landed him on the injured list. Jackson returned to action recently and has appeared in five games at Gwinnett without allowing a run. He is another right-handed option that could figure into the picture at some point during the second half.