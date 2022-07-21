Starting Nine: Will Ronald Acuña Jr. catch fire? Biggest questions for second half

During the Braves’ current run of division titles, they’ve never entered the second half sitting more games above .500 than the 18 they currently are, and the 56 wins are the franchise’s most at the All-Star break since 2003.

Granted, that four-year streak includes the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and last year, when they didn’t have a winning record until August, but the defending champs flexed their collective muscle in the first half. That included a 14-game winning streak, and the most home runs (147) of any Braves squad at this point in the season.

Behind Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley — who are fourth (4.3) and eighth (3.8), respectively, in the National League in fWAR — the lineup ranks fourth in that department (15.7), and Max Fried and his 3.5 fWAR fronts a pitching staff that’ the games best (13.6).

It all adds up to a team that’s six games up in the wild card standings, but all those wins above replacement haven’t resulted in wins above the Mets, as the Braves have yet to spend a single day on top of the East, trailing by 2 1/2 games.

That race for the division, with 12 games remaining between the rivals, is a key storyline as we dive into questions for the Braves in the second half.

1. Will Ronald Acuña Jr. catch fire?

Not actually catch fire, though Acuña may have thought that was in play when he jumped back during eventual champion Juan Soto’s introduction during Monday’s Home Run Derby.

If anyone was hoping for the free-swinging nature of the event for a player who thrives on big stages and big moments would lead to the outfielder creating a spark for the second half may, they may have been disappointed to see Acuña hit just 19 en route to being ousted by the Mets’ Pete Alonso. But within that first-round exit, the Braves star did hit a 472-foot bomb that that cleared the Dodger Stadium roof in left-center, making him the sixth player to ever hit one out of the park. He followed that with a leadoff double off the Rays’ Shane McClanahan in the All-Star Game, sparking a two-run rally.

The spark? Maybe.

The Braves remain within striking distance of the Mets with Acuña playing in just 59 games and not performing at his normal levels as he returns from knee surgery. Acuña’s season has been fine, with a 119 wRC+, but it’s not what we’ve come to expect for a player who has never been below 125 wRC+ and averaged hitting 45 percent above league average over his four previous seasons. His Statcast page is still a sea of fire-engine red, with Acuña’s hard-hit rate, barrel rate and expected stats all in the 91st percentile or higher, but they’re also all down from his norms.

At his core, Acuña is having issues on pitches within the fastball family. He’s hitting .222 vs. four-seamers (down nearly 40 points from a year ago) with the slugging percentage is down nearly 230 points. His average against cutters is at .136 vs. (that was at .318 last year) and the slug is down 230 points.

Among those down year-over-year numbers, Acuña’s launch angle (12.3) is at a career low. Cutting loose in the Home Run Derby, even if it didn’t involve more than one round, could be the elixir. It did help him do something only Mark McGwire, Mike Piazza Giancarlo Stanton, Willie Stargell and Fernando Tatis Jr. have ever done.

#BatteryPowerATL: Dansby Swanson is having a career year. Austin Riley has equaled #Braves legends with his home run barrage. Who is the #Braves' first half MVP?@grantmcauley & @coryjmccartney make their picks.



▶️ https://t.co/O62oPr82DW pic.twitter.com/3jkngFP2SY — Battery Power (@BatteryPowerSBN) July 15, 2022

2. Will Dansby Swanson keep it up?

If you’re awarding a first-half MVP for the Braves, Swanson made for a compelling case, slashing .294/.353/.481 with 15 home runs and tying for fifth with 10 Outs Above Average. For a player who has never hit above league average in a full 162-game seasons, Swanson is ahead of the likes of Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and Tim Anderson with 132 wRC+.

But can he keep it up? Last season, Swanson faded down the stretch, including a 49 wRC+ in the last month of the season, when he hit .176 over 107 plate appearances.

The peaks and valleys that have been an issue in the past haven’t been a problem, as Swanson is producing a career-best hard-hit rate (45.3 percent) and is pummeling fastballs, with an average that’s up nearly 75 points year over year and is his best of any 162-game season.

At this rate, Swanson figures to make some Braves history. His 4.3 fWAR makes it more than obtainable to supplant Denis Menke’s 6.1 in 1964 as the best of any shortstop.

3. What’s in store for Austin Riley?

While he clearly enjoyed his first All-Star Game experience, Riley was likely among those players who didn’t want the first half to come to an end. Over the last 30 days, only Freddie Freeman produced a higher fWAR (2.2) than Riley’s 1.7.

He’ll enter Friday against the Angels riding a 13-game hitting streak and slashing .284/.356/.577 with 27 home runs, the second-most of any Braves player in the first half.

Consider that during last year’s breakout 135 wRC+ season, Riley’s second half included his hitting 55 percent above league average. He nearly replicated that over the first half of 2022 with 152 wRC+ and is on pace for 47 home runs, 38 doubles, 107 RBI.

Only 10 players have ever produced those numbers in a season, with the likes of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig on that list.

4. Is Ian Anderson going to turn it around?

It was a rocky first half for Ian Anderson, whose 4.79 ERA stands as a career high and leads the NL in walks (45). He did find some success over his last three starts, compiling a 2.30 ERA, though that did include two starts against the last-place Nationals.

Anderson’s hard-hit rate is up over 41 percent from last season, and as that number of walks would indicate, he’s issuing free passes at a career high.

He remains effective with the changeup, with a .197 average against and a 35.6 whiff rate, but 24-year-old’s biggest issues have been against his fastball, where the opposition’s average is up 112 points over 2021.

Entering the season, the trio of Fried, Charlie Morton and Anderson were the certainties atop the Braves’ rotation. Fried has been ever bit an ace, Morton is finding his groove again, but if the postseason were to begin today, would Anderson even get a start in a three-game series?

It’s hard to make a case with Spencer Strider outpitching Anderson to this point, and that’s a damning statement on where he begins his second half.

5. When will Ozzie Albies return?

Since Albies went down June 13 with a fractured foot, the Braves are 25th in wRC+ at second (67) without their two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos has said Albies expected back in mid-to-late August, with the latest being the beginning of September, and his return couldn’t come soon enough.

The Braves first tried to fill the void with the combination of Orlando Arcia (78 wRC+) and Phil Gosselin (56), with the latter since being DFA’d, and then acquired Robinson Canó, who is hitting .222 with a .218 wOBA and 34 wRC+ in 18 plate appearances.

Albies was having a down season by his standards, hitting below league average (90 wRC+) for the first time with a career-low .244 average, but his return could be well-timed. In the last three seasons, his Septembers have included an average of 130 wRC+.

6. What about Mike Soroka?

It’s been nearly two years since Soroka last took the mound in a game, tearing his Achilles on Aug. 3, 2020, and then re-tearing it June 2021. Another setback came earlier this month when the 24-year-old right-hander suffered a bruised knee on a come-backer, and the Braves still don’t have a timetable for when he begins his rehab assignment.

It’s tempting to look at Anderson’s ups and downs and think that when Soroka is healthy, he may be an option to put back into the rotation. At this point, though, anything the Braves get out of Soroka has to be considered gravy. Being cautious with Soroka, the thought here is that seems more likely he’d be used out of the bullpen than in a rotation at the beginning.

7. What moves will be made ahead of the deadline?

Speaking of rehab assignments, Kirby Yates, he of the 41-save season on his resume, began his and could join the bullpen in August. That’s likely to come after the Aug. 2 trade deadline, but how much progress and effectiveness the right-hander shows figures to have some impact on Anthopoulos’ plans.

A year after completely remaking the outfield en route to winning the World Series, an equally aggressive deadline seems unlikely. The bullpen seems the most likely spot, even with A.J. Minter (1.83 ERA, 1.5 fWAR) and Kenley Jansen (22 saves) leading a group that tops the majors in fWAR (4.9) and strikeouts per nine (10.27).

While Minter has been lights-out and Dylan Lee has a 1.50 ERA through 18 games, the only other left-hander, Will Smith. has underwhelmed with a 4.20 ERA since June 5. He’s the only member of the bullpen with a negative fWAR (minus-0.2).

Could the Braves be on the market for another lefty? The Tigers’ Andrew Chafin (2.22 ERA) and Rangers’ Martin Perez (2.68 ERA) could be options.

#BatteryPowerATL: William Contreras made the All-Star team, Kyle Wright found his footing and rookies Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider have been key.



Who is the #Braves' biggest surprise of the first half? @grantmcauley & @coryjmccartney discuss.



▶️ https://t.co/O62oPr82DW pic.twitter.com/c1zuNOabkr — Battery Power (@BatteryPowerSBN) July 15, 2022

8. Is a Brave winning ROY? Which one?

Spencer Strider (+150) and Michael Harris (+200) are first and second in the updated SportsBetting.ag odds for NL Rookie of the Year, with the only other player under +1000 being the Pirates’ Oneil Cruz (+700). So, if you’re of the betting sort, it’s a strong play that the Braves will have their seventh ROY and the first since Acuña in 2018.

Strider leads all rookie pitchers, regardless of league, in fWAR (2.4) and Harris II (1.9) tops the NL’s position players in that regard. The tandem has a chance to surpass the highest combined fWAR the Braves have had from a rookie pitcher and position player, which is 5.5 in the modern era from Acuña and Minter in 2018 and the best post-World War II from Carden Gillwater and Bob Logan (6.6) in 1945.

It figures to be an interesting debate over which Brave should win if both continue their surprising first halves. Nobody struck out more batters per nine than Strider (13.8) in compiling a 3.03 ERA, as he helped solidify a fifth starter spot that had a 9.00 ERA from the cast of character that tried to fill it before he was moved from the bullpen.

Meanwhile, Harris has both hit — slashing .283/.319/.497 with eight home runs, nine doubles and two triples while hitting 24 percent above league average — and played a level of defense in center field — ranking eighth among outfielders with six OAA — that could make him the first rookie Gold Glove winner since Nolan Arenado in 2013.

This isn’t new territory for the Braves, who are the last team to have players finish 1-2 in ROY voting, when Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman finished first and second, respectively, in 2010.

9. Will the division title streak continue?

Per FanGraphs, the Braves have a 97.8 percent chance of making the postseason, the third best odds in the NL behind the Dodgers (99.9) and Mets (99.5). A chance to defend the championship come October is happening barring an epic collapse, especially in an expanded field with three wild card spots.

But after winning the division the last four years, the focus is on adding another flag to the collection in Truist Park’s right field, and things couldn’t be set up for a more exciting finish.

After going 3-4 through two series, the Braves will see the division leaders three more times with a five-game series Aug. 4-7 at Citi Field; four games in Atlanta on Aug. 15-18 and finally three games at Truist on Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

All eyes will be on those showdowns, but what happens in the other remaining 56 games figure to be crucial.

The Braves’ remaining games include a .504 winning percentage from future opponents, which ranks 13th. Their toughest opponents outside the Mets include the Astros, Cardinals, Giants, Mariners and Phillies. The Mets, who have a .489 winning percentage from remaining teams (23rd) face the Yankees, Dodgers, Padres, Brewers and Phillies.

New York also gets 29 games against teams with losing record (Nationals, A’s, Reds, Cubs, Pirates and Rockies), while the Braves play nine fewer games (Nationals, A’s, Angels, Pirates, Diamondbacks and Rockies).

That nine-game swing could wind up being just as big as what happens in those next 12 meetings vs. the East rivals.