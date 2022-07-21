Braves host Angels for first time since 2014 as stretch run begins

The Braves kick off their post-All Star Break schedule with a rarity: a home series against the Angels. The last time the Braves played the Angels in any capacity was back in 2017, but that was in Anaheim. The last time the Angels paid a visit? 2014, when the Braves took two out of three.

Despite having two of the best players in the game, this has been another disappointing year for the Angels. What makes this one even worse is that for about five weeks, the Angels looked like they were finally not going to faceplant. On May 15, owing to the expanded playoff format and their 24-13 record (tied for the AL West division lead), the Angels had playoff odds of over 81 percent, their highest such mark since July 2015. (Notably, the Angels collapsed late in 2015 as well; they haven’t made the playoffs since 2014, which was the last time they visited the Braves.) Since then, they’ve gone 15-40. They had a 14-game losing streak across May and June, but that hasn’t really been the sole trying stretch, either, as the Halos are 2-12 so far in July. They haven’t won back-to-back series since that May 15 date.

The problem for the Angels, writ large, is pretty similar to what’s been true for a while now. They have Mike Trout, and now they have Shohei Ohtani... but they don’t really have much else. Their position player group ranks 23rd in MLB, with bottom-10 hitting and average defense. Trout is still Trout, having compiled 3.8 fWAR before the All-Star Break; Ohtani has 1.8 fWAR with a large xwOBA underperformance as a hitter and 2.9 fWAR as a pitcher. Outfielder Taylor Ward’s had a breakout year. Beyond that? Anthony Rendon’s been okay but has had trouble staying healthy, and the rest of the position player crew is mediocre at best and a desolate wasteland at worst. (The Angels have given 100+ PAs to five different players with 0.0 or less fWAR already this season.) On the pitching end, the Angels are average, as Patrick Sandoval’s breakout and a decent return-from-injury year from Noah Syndergaard are keeping them afloat, but the bullpen’s been bad.

Actually, about that bullpen: the Angels were one of three teams (White Sox, Braves) to shell out serious bucks on relievers this offseason. The Braves have baseball’s best bullpen (not so much due to the spending), the White Sox have an effective one, but the Angels... woof. Raisel Iglesias has been fine and somewhat unlucky with HR/FB, but signings Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera have basically been a waste of resources so far. The team’s most productive reliever is 26-year-old journeyman Jose Quijada, who also has half the innings of the team’s bullpen regulars.

So, all told, the Angels will trudge into Truist Park in third place, 21.5 games back of the Astros in the division, with playoff odds of 1.5 percent. Any team can go on a tear and improve their position — the Braves did it in June, and the Mariners are doing it right now — but the Angels need to actually do it, or it’ll be yet another Lucy-and-the-football moment for the franchise.

Friday, July 22, 7:20 pm ET

Shohei Ohtani (15 GS, 87 IP, 61 ERA-, 55 FIP-, 69 xFIP-, 65ish xERA-)

Fans who primarily watch Braves games won’t have to wait longer to get a look at Ohtani, who continues to delight baseball with his two-way prowess. After an injury-plagued start to his MLB pitching career, Ohtani turned in a well-above-average pitching performance last year (3.0 fWAR in 130 1⁄ 3 innings), but has kicked it into a much higher gear this year. His 2.9 fWAR as a pitcher is good for eighth in MLB, made more impressive by the fact that he has fewer innings than everyone in the top 15. He’s striking out 35.4 percent of hitters, the fourth-highest mark among any starter, walks fewer batters than average, and isn’t homer-prone. He’s struck out 10 or more batters in each of his last four starts, and has video game numbers over his last six: 12 ERA-, 23 FIP-, 49 xFIP-. His arsenal is monstrous, with a four-pitch mix that features extreme movement on both his slider and curve, a splitter with a bamboozling profile, and a hard, 97 mph-ish fastball that honestly isn’t that great compared to the other stuff, but gets the job done. Good luck, Braves.

Charlie Morton (18 GS, 99 IP, 106 ERA-, 106 FIP-, 93 xFIP-, 99ish xERA-)

It’s hard to know what to make of Charlie Morton these days. He started the 2022 season terribly, and had a pretty nice run of starts right as the Braves took off in June, but he turned in a real clunker against the Mets. He allowed three homers in that game for the first time since May 2017. It’s hard to analyze Morton’s season overall given that he went from “really pretty bad” back to “great” seemingly on a dime, but overall, everything’s gone sour for him compared to last year. More contact, fewer pitches in the zone, fewer chases, more swings at pitches in the zone. None of it is particularly great. The curve is still a weapon, but the four-seamer’s lost effectiveness is really giving him and the Braves fits.

Saturday, July 23, 7:20 pm ET

The Angels haven’t announced how they will array their rotation following Ohtani. The candidates are, apparently:

Patrick Sandoval — after a couple of meh showings in 2019 and 2020, Sandoval had a mini-breakout in limited time last year, and has carried it forward in a big way in 2022. He still walks too many guys and his value is propped up by a tiny HR/FB rate, but a 95 xFIP- is still pretty good and his five-pitch mix keeps guys guessing, even if the pitches aren’t really particularly remarkable in their own right.

Reid Detmers — not too much to say about Detmers, who has pitched like a backend starter or worse for the first 90-plus innings of his career. He threw a no-hitter with all of two strikeouts and has a cool fastball-slow curve combo, along with one of the goofiest sliders you can dream up, but the command is horrendous.

Noah Syndergaard — the Braves are familiar with this guy, but he’s a little worse for wear in what is his first healthy season since 2019. Syndergaard was elite, with over 5.2 fWAR/200 across his first five major league seasons, and now has generic, middle-of-the-rotation numbers with a highly-diminished strikeout rate.

Jose Suarez — a nice story as a swingman last year, Suarez has been awful in 2022, but this is the story of the Angels: their depth isn’t very deep.

Chase Silseth — arguably the team’s best prospect, Silseth got a six-start cup of coffee before being sent back to Double-A ahead of the All-Star Break. His xFIP was actually fine in those six starts even if nothing else was, but he has a horrid fastball and needs to find some way to work around that.

Kyle Wright (18 GS, 110 IP, 70 ERA-, 85 FIP-, 88 xFIP-, 91ish xERA-)

Wright is kind of the opposite of Morton — he dazzled early but has kind of hit a weird skid since. His overall numbers are still good, and while the runs have stayed off the board in his last five starts, his peripherals have been blah: 71 ERA-, 128 FIP-, 110 xFIP-. The strikeouts have really dissipated: in his first 13 starts, Wright had five or fewer strikeouts just four times. He’s struck out five or fewer in each of his last five starts. The pitch mix hasn’t really changed, and we’ll keep an eye on what Wright is working on to try and counteract the league catching up to him and his overall doldrums.

Sunday, July 24, 1:35 pm ET

Again, no clue what the Angels are doing, see above.

Ian Anderson (18 GS, 92 IP, 114 ERA-, 109 FIP-, 106 xFIP-, 101ish xERA-)

The good news is that since being obliterated by the Phillies a few starts ago, Anderson has reeled off three pretty solid outings, probably his best three-start stretch since suffering the shoulder injury in the middle of last season. The bad news is that his line keeps getting torched by facing the order a third time, which really wasn’t an issue for him until after he suffered the injury. Two starts ago, a 5/2 K/BB ratio turned into a 5/4 K/BB ratio as a result of facing the third time through — Anderson was lifted mid-inning after back-to-back walks. In his last start, it happened again, with a 5/1 K/BB ratio turning into 5/3, and again, Anderson lifted after walking two in the same inning.