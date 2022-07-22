This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux needs 76 pitches in complete game against Cubs

Braves Franchise History

1939 - A Boston Bees fan jumps from the stands to punch Boston catcher Al Lopez after he drops a pop up in foul territory for the second time in the game. The Bees finished the game with seven errors.

1967 - The Braves establish a major league record when they use five pitchers in the same inning in a 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

1980 - Bob Horner homers twice in a 7-5 win over the Expos giving him 15 home runs in his last 23 games and 13 in the month of July. Horner will add one more homer in July and finish with 35 for the season.

1986 - Ken Griffey hits three solo home runs but Atlanta falls to Philadelphia 5-4 in 11 innings. Griffey is the second Braves this month to hit three or more home runs in a losing cause.

1997 - Greg Maddux needs just 76 pitches to defeat the Cubs 4-1 in the opener of a doubleheader.

2001 - Greg Maddux wins his ninth straight as the Braves beat the Expos 8-2. Maddux strikes out seven in eight innings and extends his consecutive innings without a walk streak to 51. John Smoltz makes his first ever relief appearance in the ninth.

MLB History

1909 - Ty Cobb steals second, third and home for the first time in his career in the seventh inning of a 6-0 win over the Red Sox. Cobb will accomplish the feat three more times in his career.

1954 - Casey Stengel starts Mickey Mantle at shortstop, which he played four years earlier while in the minors. Mantle rewards his manager with a 10th inning home run in a 3-2 win over Chicago.

1964 - Willie Stargell hits for the cycle as the Pirates roll over the Cardinals, 13-2.

1997 - The Reds release veteran infielder Terry Pendleton.

2009 - The Red Sox acquire Adam LaRoche from Pittsburgh for two minor league players.

2012 - Barry Larkin and Ron Santo are inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Cooperstown, NY.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.