Braves News: Pitching plans vs Halos, rotation depth, and more

The Atlanta Braves are hosting the Los Angeles Angels for the first time since 2014, beginning tonight. It has been an unimpressive season for the Angels, who have an overall record of 39-53. The Halos have won just 17 of their 43 games on the road.

Game one gets underway at 7:20 ET tonight with Charlie Morton on the bump for his nineteenth start of 2022. He faces RHP Shohei Ohtani, the current best two-way player in the game.

The series continues on Saturday, July 23 at 7:20 ET with Kyle Wright on the mound, also making his nineteenth start. The Angels have yet to announce the remainder of their starting rotation for this series.

Ian Anderson is set to take the mound on Sunday, July 24 at 1:35 ET for the series finale. He is seeking his ninth win of the season.

Tune into the series opener tonight on Bally Sports Southeast as the Braves look to start the second half on a high note.

Braves News:

MLB News:

The New York Mets placed 1B Dominic Smith on the 10-day IL with a sprained right ankle. The move is retroactive to July 17. Smith had just returned to the big league roster in June, after being assigned to Triple-A Syracuse in May.

Kansas City Royals LHP Jake Brentz underwent successful UCL reconstruction surgery on his left elbow. The club did not provide a timetable for his recovery. Brentz has tossed just 5.1 innings this season.

An update on Juan Soto’s market ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

The San Francisco Giants signed reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a one year, $4.5M deal. He is currently rehabbing in Arizona with a strained hamstring.