What to watch for in Friday night’s Angels-Braves game

The Braves kick off their post-All Star Break schedule by hosting the Angels for the first time since 2014. They won’t have to wait long to get a look at Shohei Ohtani, who kicks off as Anaheim’s starting pitcher in the opener. Some stuff to watch, I guess, if Ohtani playing against the Braves wasn’t enough of a draw.

Strikeout syzygy

For those that don’t know, “syzygy” can mean alignment, as in, “the stars/planets are aligned.” (It can also mean other things.) In this case, the syzygy is a simple one: Shohei Ohtani gets a ton of strikeouts. This Braves offense also gets a ton of strikeouts.

Ohtani is fourth in MLB in strikeout rate among starters. The way he gets there is through a combination of pounding the zone, but making pitches (especially his splitter) impossible to hit when they’re out of the zone, but also just in general — he has the second-best o-whiff rate among starters, the 14th-best z-whiff rate, and an overall zone rate just outside the top 30. As for the Braves, well, they have the league’s third-highest strikeout rate, fifth-highest o-whiff rate, and highest z-whiff rate. If anything, the fact that they chase a ton may not actually harm them here, given that Ohtani doesn’t really need chases as much as other good hurlers.

So yeah, prepare for a lot of strikeouts, I guess. Ohtani has four straight starts with double-digit strikeouts, and pending injury or something, everything seems ripe for him for a fifth. Also, the Angels have won each of his last six outings — they’re 6-22 in games not started by Ohtani since June 9.

Morton raining homers

Charlie Morton gave up three longballs in a start in his last outing against the Mets. It was the first time he had done so in any start since May 2017. which was the beginning of his renaissance.

Morton has already given up nine homers on his four-seamer this year; since his renaissance began, he had never given up more than seven on the four-seamer in a single season. Meanwhile, he’s yielded just three longballs on the curve, which is in line-ish, on a rate basis, to past years.

Morton has always thrown his fastball as more of a down-the-middle gimme strike; it’s more been a pitch to set up his curve and occasionally blow by guys, than something he deliberately tries to get whiffs or pop-ups with above the zone. (The pitch doesn’t have good enough “rise” to do that well anyway.) The location itself isn’t that different in 2021; the culprit appears to be a mix of two things:

First, it has lost some horizontal motion. This shouldn’t be a big deal in a vacuum, but it was apparently a key to him mitigating contact.

The overall consistency of the horizontal motion of the pitch has been off. That can naturally lead to huge problems when trying to work east-west, because getting too much or too little fade can completely ruin the intended location of a pitch.

It’s hard to show great video of this — probably the biggest culprit in terms of low-horizontal-motion fastballs for Morton this year was Francisco Lindor’s big three-run homer against him, but the real issue with that pitch was missed location. Instead, peek at something like this —

This pitch just doesn’t do anything horizontally (and the nice home broadcast center-field camera at Truist Park helps illustrate this a bit better than other clips).

So if you’re subconsciously wincing every time Morton falls behind and has to come with a fastball, this might be why.