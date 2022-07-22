Battery Power TV: Biggest question facing Braves in second half

At 18 games above .500 and in postseason position, the Atlanta Braves enter the second half in good shape, but they’re seeking some more post-break magic as they chase down the Mets in the National League East.

What’s the biggest question facing the defending champs in the second half? Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney zero in on the need from a surge out of Ronald Acuña Jr., and the crucial schedule note that could help determine who wins the division.

