Game Thread 7/22/22: Braves vs. Angels

The All-Star break is over and while a few of the Braves are back from Los Angeles, Los Angeles isn’t done with the Braves this week. The Angels are coming to town and tonight figures to be the marquee matchup of the weekend since Shohei Ohtani will be taking the mound and leading off at the plate for Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Charlie Morton is tasked with holding the Angels at bay and Atlanta’s high-powered lineup will have a tough challenge on their hands this evening. This figures to be a pretty exciting game and I’m glad that you’ve come here to talk about it!