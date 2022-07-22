 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves, Angels rain delay updates

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

With rain in the area, the tarp is on the field at Truist Park and tonight’s game between the Braves and the Angels will have a delayed start. Check back here for updates as they become available.

UPDATE - Tonight’s game is expected to get underway at 8:15 p.m. ET

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...