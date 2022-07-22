Braves show Shohei the door as Braves win, 8-1

The Braves and Angels were locked in a pitcher’s duel for the opening portions of this game. Then the seventh inning rolled around and Matt Olson’s home run off of Shohei Ohtani sparked a huge rally that helped push the Braves to a 8-1 win over the Angels.

For the first six innings of this game, the Braves had absolutely nothing going on against Shohei Ohtani. The two-way titan was living up up to all of those lofty expectations that the baseball world had of him going into this game, and then some. I really can’t stress enough just how befuddled the Braves looked at the plate for the first two times through the order against Ohtani. Atlanta only had one baserunner even make it to third base in the first six innings, and that came after Austin Riley hit a double and made it to third on a grounder.

Other than that, Shohei was certainly living up to his “Shotime” nickname. He racked up a whopping 11 strikeouts while keeping his pitch count to a minimum. For six innings, it didn’t matter what pitch he threw or where he threw it; The Braves had absolutely no answer for the questions that Shohei Ohtani was asking of their hitters during the initial stages of this game. It was shaping up to be a pretty impressive debut as a visitor to Cobb County for the electric sensation from Japan.

Shohei Ohtani, Unfair 93mph Splitter.



11th K. pic.twitter.com/gEmjjKjuW3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2022

On the other side of things, it was absolutely imperative for Charlie Morton to live up to the challenge of keeping the Braves in the game while they were dealing with the dynamo on the mound for the Angels. As it turned out, Morton was indeed up for the challenge. While his six innings weren’t as easy as Ohtani’s first six innings were, he matched Ohtani in the main column that matters. It definitely wasn’t all smooth sailing for Morton as he did find himself in some tough situations on multiple occasions.

The first incident occurred in the fourth inning when Morton found himself in a bases-loaded jam with just one out. Fortunately, Morton was able to get Jonathan Villar to ground into a double play to escape that inning. The second incident wasn’t as scary, but it’s always concerning whenever Shohei Ohtani comes up to the plate with ducks on the pond. This time, the matchup between Morton and Ohtani ended with Morton hitting a batter in their back foot for the umpteenth time this season. Fortunately, the Angels were unable to do anything with multiple runners on the base paths as Taylor Ward sent the two-out scoring chance into Eddie Rosario’s glove to end that chance for the Angels.

Heading into the seventh inning, Charlie Morton gave way to Dylan Lee while finishing his night with six innings pitched, seven strikeouts, two hits allowed, three walks and two batters hit. After Lee struck out Shohei Ohtani to end their half of the seventh, Ohtani returned to the mound and it sure seemed like he was going to continue on with business as usual. Again, the Braves had shown absolutely no signs of figuring out Ohtani.

However, a slight chink in the armor was finally exposed when Dansby Swanson coaxed a leadoff walk out of the 2021 American League MVP. That brought Matt Olson to the plate and while Olson had historically struggled against Ohtani during his days in the AL West, Olson appeared to be determined to change his fate along with the scenery. He did it in just two pitches, as he took a splitter on the edge of the strike zone and turned it into a majestic shot into the Chop House.

Suddenly the Braves found themselves in the lead but it also seemed as if the entire lineup smelled blood in the water and began to swarm Ohtani. Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud and Eddie Rosario each hit singles one after the other to make it 3-0 Braves. Shohei Ohtani was able to finally get the first out of the frame following a mound visit, but the relief was short lived as Orlando Arcia (who entered the game as a substitute after Robinson Canó exited the game due to dizziness) ambushed Ohtani and sent the first pitch he saw all the way into the seats in left-center to make it 6-0 at that point. Seemingly in the blink of an eye, Shohei went from dominating this game to getting crushed by the machine that is this Braves lineup.

From that point forward, it was pretty academic. The Angels dipped into their bullpen and immediately regretted it, as Aaron Loup was wild and ended up leaving the game with the bases loaded thanks to a single, a walk and a HBP. Elvis Peguero didn’t help matters, as his wild pitch made it 7-0 Braves. Peguero stayed around for the eighth inning and got two outs deep into that frame without any trouble before he threw a sinker to Marcell Ozuna that didn’t quite sink enough. The pitch ended up being a no-doubter for Ozuna that pushed Atlanta’s lead to 8-0.

Will Smith was tasked with finishing off the game in the ninth inning and in typical Will Smith fashion, it wasn’t without incident. Jonathan Villar got a curveball in the zone as the first pitch he saw and he made no mistake with it. All it took from Will Smith was one pitch for the shutout bid to be ruined, but that didn’t take too much shine off of the rest of Smith’s appearance. Smith retired the Angels in order from that point forward to end the game and give the Braves an improbably comfortable inning.

This game should serve as a prime example of just how dangerous this Braves lineup can be. Shohei Ohtani has been one of baseball’s best starting pitchers this season and he looked every bit like one of the best that the sport has to offer during the first six innings of this game. All it took was one slip-up for the Braves to capitalize and immediately turn the tide in their favor.

What was looking like a quiet night and a showcase for Shohei ended up being a pretty emphatic win for Atlanta over one of the top talents in baseball. The first weekend of the second half of the season has started off on the right foot for the Braves and hopefully it continues on with series win tomorrow.