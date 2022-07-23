Braves News: Matt Olson delivers as Braves down Halos, Dwight Smith passes away, and more

The Atlanta Braves began the second half with an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. It was a spectacular outing for Charlie Morton, who tossed six scoreless innings and surrendered just two hits.

After a lengthy pitchers duel, the Braves were finally able to break through in the seventh against Shohei Ohtani. Dansby Swanson led off the inning with a walk just before Matt Olson sent a pitch to the Chop House to give the Braves a two run advantage.

“He’s obviously a really talented arm,” Olson said of Ohtani. “I was just able to get a pitch over the middle. He didn’t make too many mistakes tonight and I’m glad I did something.”

“Baseball is a weird game,” he added. “Sometimes one swing can spark something. It was a good win. I hope we can keep it going.”

The Braves have the opportunity to win the series tonight at 7:20 ET as Kyle Wright faces lefty Patrick Sandoval.

Braves News:

The Braves announced that OF Dwight Smith passed away at age 58. He won the 1995 World Series in Atlanta.

Battery Power TV answers the biggest questions facing the Braves in the second half.

MLB News:

Miami Marlins 2B Jazz Chisholm underwent a CT scan that revealed a stress fracture in his back. The injury comes with a six-week recovery time. The 24-year-old is slashing .254/.325/.535 this season.

Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Wieck underwent Tommy John surgery, the club announced. He is expected to miss the majority, if not all, of the 2023 season. Wieck has spent the entire 2022 season on the injured list.

The Boston Red Sox placed Chris Sale on the 15-day IL with a fractured pinky. The move is retroactive to July 19. Sale underwent surgery this week, but there is still no timetable for his return.

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson fractured his clavicle on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. There is no timetable for his return.

New York Yankees reliever Michael King will likely miss the rest of the season after fracturing his throwing elbow. Further testing will soon reveal his recovery time.