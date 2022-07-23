GameThread, 7/23/2022: Angels @ Braves

The Angels and Braves will tango in Game Two, with Patrick Sandoval facing Kyle Wright.

Let’s just jump ahead to the Statcast graphic, because yeah:

This is a novel lineup for the Braves, but it’s actually the most common starting nine and defensive arrangement, used eight prior times. It’s just that usually Marcell Ozuna hit ahead of Adam Duvall, and now he isn’t despite that big xwOBA difference.

Speaking of xwOBA, the Angels have a really sad-looking lineup on that front, after the first two spots. Dillon Thomas will make his second start as an Angel, and when that’s the guy that has the third-highest xwOBA in your lineup, things are not going well. Personally, I’m kind of bummed that Jared Walsh has really backslid this year, but it is what it is.