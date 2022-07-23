Adam Duvall leaves game with left wrist injury

While the Braves’ outfield ranks have been bolstered with the promotion of Michael Harris II, it is not the deepest group at the moment. Currently, you have Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall in a loose platoon for the third outfield spot with Guillermo Heredia as the bench outfield options. There are other guys on the roster that could play out there in a pinch, but that is far from a desirable option.

That depth could be tested here soon as Adam Duvall had to exit Saturday’s game with soreness in his left wrist.

Adam Duvall left tonight's game with left wrist soreness, the Braves say. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 24, 2022

It is unclear what caused Duvall’s issue, but he came in to the dugout and fairly quickly approached the Braves’ training staff and headed to the clubhouse while Heredia got his gear on to take the field in his place. The update above came shortly after he was replaced from the Braves and we are not likely to find out how serious the issue is until after the game.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.