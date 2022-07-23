Bats continue rampage as Braves smack down Angels, 7-2

A day after the Braves were stifled for six innings and then broke out late, they kept the offensive party going by shelling Anaheim pitching for another seven runs to take the series.

You didn’t have to wait long for the offensive explosion that began in last night’s seventh inning to carry over into this game. Ronald Acuña Jr. started the bottom of the first with a walloped groundball double (if you’re gonna hit grounders, hitting them 107 mph is better than hitting them more weakly), and scored the first run of the game on Dansby Swanson’s weak flare into right-center. Later in the frame, with men on the corners, Travis d’Arnaud hit into what probably should’ve been an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play, but a not-great throw from Jonathan Villar at third base rendered it just a run-scoring forceout.

The Braves connected for more off Patrick Sandoval in the third, as Austin Riley and d’Arnaud singled with one out. Guillermo Heredia, who came in for Adam Duvall due to the latter leaving with wrist soreness, nearly notched a run-scoring hit of his own, but a diving grab denied him. No matter — Marcell Ozuna scorched a grounder for an RBI single, and after Sandoval walked Arcia, Michael Harris II dunked a bloop double to left that Taylor Ward probably should’ve caught. That scored two more runs, though Arcia was thrown out at third on the play to end the inning.

That was it for Sandoval, but Austin Warren couldn’t stop the bleeding. After Swanson reached base in the fourth on a ball that Villar threw away to give Swanson an extra base, Matt Olson nearly homered to center (another barreled out). There was a controversial check swing by Riley that wasn’t called a strike, and Riley took the extra chance to the left-field seats, obliterating Warren’s next pitch for a barreled homer to left. The Braves didn’t do much the rest of the game, as Jaime Barria threw four scoreless frames for the Halos, but hey, they scored seven runs in four innings to start.

On the pitching side, Kyle Wright had a nice bounceback effort after a run of five pretty mediocre-to-bad starts. He stranded Jared Walsh after a leadoff double in the second, and got Luis Rengifo to bounce out with two on and two out in the third. Walsh again hit a leadoff double in the fourth, and eventually came around to score on former Brave Kurt Suzuki’s bloop single into center. The only other blemish against Wright was Shohei Ohtani taking him out to right with a line drive homer in the fifth, as Wright was beginning his third trip through the order. Wright recovered by striking out the next two batters; he also struck out two in the sixth after Walsh again knocked a single off him.

Tyler Matzek (one strikeout), A.J. Minter (two strikeouts), and Jesse Chavez (one strikeout) wrapped up the pitching slate for Atlanta, who issued zero walks and struck out twelve Angels in the game. Wright’s 8/0 K/BB ratio was a welcome development, even if he was facing a very underwhelming, spare parts lineup.

Anaheim skipper Phil Nevin was ejected from this game after Ohtani’s homer, still steamed about the check-swing call that didn’t go his team’s way in the half-inning prior. Orlando Arcia had two of the three walks in this game, somehow.

With the Mets losing to the Padres again, the Braves are just half a game back in the division. They can take over the top spot in the NL East tomorrow, but the Mets will have to lose again, and the Braves will need to complete the sweep with Ian Anderson on the hill to do so.