This Day in Braves History: July 24

Braves Franchise History

1970 - Phil Niekro shuts down the Cubs on a two-hit, 9-0 shutout. Billy Williams accounts for both of Chicago’s hits.

1991 - Brian Hunter homers in a 7-4 loss to the Pirates. On the same day, the Richmond Braves finish a suspended game in Pawtucket. Hunter had homered for Richmond before the game was suspended giving him homers in both the majors and the minors in the same day.

2002 - Damian Moss allows one hit over seven innings to help the Braves to a 10-0 win over the Marlins.

2015 - The Braves trade Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson to the Mets in exchange for pitchers John Gant and Rob Whalen.

2017 - The Braves trade Jaime Garcia and catcher Anthony Recker to the Twins in exchange for pitcher Huascar Ynoa.

MLB History

1926 - Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth pull off a double steal in a win over the White Sox.

1934 - Yankees outfielder Earle Combs crashes into the wall at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis and suffers a fractured skull. New York calls up George Selkirk to replace him but finds out that he broke his arm the same day while playing for Newark.

1966 - Mickey Mantle hits his 493rd home run which ties him with Lou Gehrig for sixth place on the all-time list.

1978 - Pete Rose extends his hitting streak to 37 games tying the modern National League record held by Tommy Holmes.

1978 - Billy Martin reads a prepared statement in which he resigns as the Yankees’ manager.

1983 - George Brett homers to give the Royals a 5-4 lead over the Yankees, but is called out because the pine tar on his bat exceeds the 17 inches allowed in the rules. The Royals protest and win, the game will be resumed from that point on August 18.

1988 - The Mets retire Tom Seaver’s No. 41 and then fall to the Braves 4-2.

