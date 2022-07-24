July 22: Braves 8, Angels 1

Shohei Ohtani turned in a dominant performance for six innings before the Atlanta Braves unloaded on him in the seventh in an 8-1 win over the Angeles. Ohtani struck out 11 over the first six innings but didn’t retire a batter in the seventh as Atlanta scored six times to take control of the game. Matt Olson broke the scoreless tie with a two-run shot while Orlando Arcia capped the inning with a three-run blast of his own.

Friday Notables

Home Runs: Matt Olson (18), Orlando Arcia (5), Marcell Ozuna (18), Jonathan Villar (3)

WP — Dylan Lee (2-0): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

LP — Shohei Ohtani (9-5): 6.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 11 K

Up Next

The Braves will try to lock down a series win Saturday with Kyle Wright matching up against Patrick Sandoval.