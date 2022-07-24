Braves News: Braves secure series vs Angels, Adam Duvall exits, and more

The Atlanta Braves secured the series win against the Los Angeles Angels after Saturday night’s 7-2 defeat. Kyle Wright tossed six frames, striking out eight and surrendering just two runs. He picked up his 12th win of the season and now leads the National League in wins.

First @Braves pitcher to lead the National League in wins outright since Russ Ortiz in 2003 pic.twitter.com/1rdua3F78J — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 24, 2022

Atlanta’s offense continued to be explosive, racking up eleven hits. Travis d’Arnaud, Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley, and Michael Harris II each collected RBI.

The Braves improve to 14-5 in the month of July and go for the sweep this afternoon with Ian Anderson on the bump. First pitch is set for 1:35 ET.

Braves News:

Adam Duvall exited Saturday’s game in the third inning with soreness in his left wrist. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

Matt Olson is still red-hot even after four days off.

It was a huge Friday down on the farm, with wins coming from each Braves affiliate. More in the minor league recap.

MLB News:

The Boston Red Sox placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day IL with right hamstring inflammation. Through 380 plate appearances, the 25-year-old is slashing .324/.379/.602.

The Miami Marlins placed Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL with back spasms. He will be unavailable until at least the August 2 trade deadline. Soler has had an underwhelming season in Miami, hitting .207 with 13 home runs over 306 trips.

The Milwaukee Brewers placed utility player Jace Peterson on the 10-day IL after suffering a sprained left elbow. The move is retroactive to July 20. Peterson is expected to be out until late August at the least.