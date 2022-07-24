Ian Anderson, Braves look to complete sweep of Angels

After securing a series win Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to finish off a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels and keep the pressure on the New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta improved to a season best 20 games over .500 Saturday with a 7-2 win over the Angels. The Braves now trail the Mets in the NL East standings by just a half game.

Ian Anderson will make his first start since the All-Star break in Sunday’s finale. It has been an up and down season overall for Anderson, but he did close out the first half on a good note allowing a combined four runs over his last three starts (15 2/3 innings). Anderson’s struggles have primarily come late in starts where he has a 12.94 ERA and an 8.43 FIP when facing a lineup for the third time. It will be interesting to see if the Braves start to limit those opportunities down the stretch.

Atlanta will face left-hander Reid Detmers in the finale Sunday. After allowing a combined nine runs in just 8 2/3 innings to end June, Detmers has allowed just two runs over his last 12 innings. Detmers has put up good numbers at home, but has struggled on the road posting a 5.26 ERA and a 4.60 FIP in 25 2/3 innings.

Austin Riley had three more hits Saturday, including his 28th home run of the season and extended his career-best hitting streak to 15-straight games. Riley is hitting .435/.463/.903 during his streak with eight home runs and has driven in 15 runs. It is the longest hitting streak by a Braves player this season and the longest since Adam Duvall hit in 16 straight last September.

Speaking of Duvall, he left Saturday’s win in the third inning after jamming his wrist on the wall. Brian Snitker said after the game that they would know more about the severity of the injury Sunday.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, July 24, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan