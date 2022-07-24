July 23: Braves 7, Angels 2

Austin Riley had three hits, including his 28th home run of the season and extended his hitting streak to 15-straight games to help the Atlanta Braves to a 7-2 win over the Angels. Kyle Wright continued his excellent season by allowing two runs runs and striking out eight in six innings. It wasn’t all good news for the Braves though as Adam Duvall left Saturday’s game in the third inning with soreness in his wrist.

Saturday’s Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (28), Shohei Ohtani (20)

WP — Kyle Wright (12-4): 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 8 K

LP — Patrick Sandoval (3-6): 3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Up Next

The Braves will try to complete a three game sweep Sunday when Ian Anderson matches up against Reid Detmers.